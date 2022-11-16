San Antonio's Guadalupe Dance Company debuts its production Soy Malintzin on Friday

The production is commissioned by the San Antonio Museum of Art and inspired by the exhibition 'Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche,' currently on view at the museum.

By on Wed, Nov 16, 2022 at 1:00 pm

click to enlarge Guadalupe Dance Company's production reimagines Malintzin's controversial role as mother of Cortés' first-born son and a key figure in the fall of the Aztec Empire. - David Machada
David Machada
Guadalupe Dance Company's production reimagines Malintzin's controversial role as mother of Cortés' first-born son and a key figure in the fall of the Aztec Empire.
Often referred to as the mother of modern Mexico, Malintzin — or La Malinche as she was also known — was an enslaved indigenous girl who served as Hernán Cortés' linguistic and cultural interpreter.

Malintzin is now the subject of an original production titled Soy Malintzin, a contemporary dance performance by the Guadalupe Dance Company, with choreographic work by Juan Carlos Gaytan of Colima, Mexico.

The production reimagines Malintzin's controversial role as mother of Cortés' first-born son and a key figure in the fall of the Aztec Empire. Malintzin is both revered and reviled, providing fodder and inspiration for artists and writers throughout the centuries. First seen as a traitor to her people for siding with the Spanish, Malintzin was later redeemed as a hero by Chicano artists, who viewed her through the eyes of self-empowerment.

The production is commissioned by the San Antonio Museum of Art and inspired by the exhibition "Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche," currently on view at the museum.

"SAMA relishes the opportunity to learn and work in conjunction with our community leaders to present a robust calendar of events for all ages that complements this multifaceted exhibition and illustrates Malinche's relevance to our city and culture," said SAMA Director Emily Ballew Neff.

Guadalupe Dance Company, known for its folklórico and flamenco dance programming to preserve both Latino and Native American culture, seems to be an ideal fit for the exploration of the iconic figure. For this performance, the dance company will be accompanied by Mariachi Azteca de América.

$20-$30, 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, Guadalupe Theater, 1301 Guadalupe St., (210) 271-3151, guadalupeculturalarts.org.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas baseball legend Nolan Ryan involved in locally organized deal to buy the San Antonio Missions

By Sanford Nowlin

The MLB has approved the sale of the San Antonio Missions, sources told the Express-News.

Artpace's Fall 2022 International Artists-in-Residence Exhibitions debut Thursday, Nov. 17

By Ashley Allen

The artists have been creating new work since arriving at Artpace in late September.

Shop Local: 15 holiday gift ideas for the San Antonio art lovers on your list

By Bryan Rindfuss

San Antonio landmark ornaments by Felix Modern; tote by Clown Heart Studios; quilted jacket by Vacilando Studios.

Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival will light up downtown San Antonio on Saturday, Nov. 19

By Ashley Allen

Luminaria 2022's light will shine far and bright across three music stages and one for film.

Also in Arts

Shop Local: 15 holiday gift ideas for the San Antonio art lovers on your list

By Bryan Rindfuss

San Antonio landmark ornaments by Felix Modern; tote by Clown Heart Studios; quilted jacket by Vacilando Studios.

Texas baseball legend Nolan Ryan involved in locally organized deal to buy the San Antonio Missions

By Sanford Nowlin

The MLB has approved the sale of the San Antonio Missions, sources told the Express-News.

San Antonio FC wins first USL championship against Louisville City FC

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio FC won their first USL championship, beating Louisville City FC 3-1 at Toyota Field on Sunday.

San Antonio Spurs will debut new City Edition jerseys Friday while playing Milwaukee Bucks

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Spurs will debut new City Edition jerseys Friday while playing Milwaukee Bucks
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us