San Antonio's Haus of Etchcraft presenting Second Saturday showcase for emerging artists

The event will include a live sound meditation from Rabbit Hole 7 and live painting from artist Adam De La.

By on Thu, Aug 8, 2024 at 7:25 am

Haus of Etchcraft's Second Saturday event will feature a live sound meditation from Rabbit Hole 7.
Courtesy Photo / Rabbit Hole 7
Haus of Etchcraft's Second Saturday event will feature a live sound meditation from Rabbit Hole 7.
A labor of love for San Antonio artist and musician CJ Duron, Haus of Etchcraft aims to present work by local creators who have yet to break into the art scene. The gathering's latest iteration will take place Saturday, Aug, 10.

“As an artist just starting out, I struggled to get my work seen. I want to provide a place where artists can show their work in a creative and supportive environment,” said Duron, who’s also the proprietor of Etchcraft Glass Etching.

This Second Saturday event will showcase a live sound meditation from Rabbit Hole 7 and live painting from artist Adam De La, among other local work.

Free, 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Haus of Etchcraft, 120 Lone Star.

July 24, 2024

