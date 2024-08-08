San Antonio's Haus of Etchcraft presenting Second Saturday showcase for emerging artists

“As an artist just starting out, I struggled to get my work seen. I want to provide a place where artists can show their work in a creative and supportive environment,” said Duron, who’s also the proprietor of Etchcraft Glass Etching.
This Second Saturday event will showcase a live sound meditation from Rabbit Hole 7 and live painting from artist Adam De La, among other local work.
Free, 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Haus of Etchcraft, 120 Lone Star.
