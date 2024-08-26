San Antonio's Hops & Hounds holds adoption drive on International Dog Day

The locally owned bar-meets-dog park, located at 123 Ave. B, will operate the adoption drive in partnership with the Spay Neuter Inject Project of San Antonio (SNIPSA), a nonprofit that rehabilitates canines and finds them new homes.
The International Dog Day celebration also will include a series of pageants recognizing the prettiest, ugliest, and most talented dog, according to Hops & Hounds' owners. Proceeds from the event, which gets underway at 7 p.m., will benefit Alamo City pet charities and organizations.
"Our dogs add so much happiness to our lives that every day ought to be International Dog Day," Hops and Hounds co-owner Lee Beekly said in a statement. "There's nothing quite like coming home and having them rush up to greet me — it's a simple pleasure that never gets old and always reminds me how lucky I am to have them."
In addition to the pageants, Tito's Handmade Vodka will sponsor a kissing booth and a personalized dog tag-making machine from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
From 5:30-8 p.m., the Austin-based booze brand also will serve doggo-themed drinks, including the Hair of the Dog Bloody Mary and the American Bulldog Mule. A portion of the cocktail sales will go to SNIPSA.
Admission to the event is free, and all dogs are welcome on a leash. Visitors can purchase access to an off-leash area through Hops & Hounds' mobile app.
