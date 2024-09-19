TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio's Jaime's Place to host a drag king show this weekend

The show will highlight SA legends including the Donkey Lady, Hispanic Elvis, Emilio Navaira and even Hardbodies.

By on Thu, Sep 19, 2024 at 9:40 am

click to enlarge Gacho Marx, pictured here, is one of the drag kings featured in the performance. - @jojodancerphotos
@jojodancerphotos
Gacho Marx, pictured here, is one of the drag kings featured in the performance.
West Side outdoor venue Jaime's Place is hosting a performance by drag king troupe Los MENtirosos this Saturday, followed by a dance party.

Known as a gathering place to celebrate West Side cultura, Jaime's Place clearly isn't shying away from the intersection of Chicano and queer issues.

"The West Side is a historically marginalized community, and our LGBTQ+ brethren are also marginalized," proprietor Jaime Macias told the Current.

Los MENtirosos — a tongue-in-cheek name that translates to "the liars" — is bringing "un variety show chingón" to the venue, featuring dance, humor, spoken word, social commentary and traditional storytelling.

The show, called Leyendas, will focus on local legends both real and supernatural. The legendary real-life figures paid tribute to in the show will include Hispanic Elvis and Grammy winner Emilio Navaira, San Antonio's late "Garth Brooks of Tejano."

The night will also include a burlesque performance by the Donkey Lady, played by Marisela Barrera. Even some legendary Alamo City landmarks, including Randy's Rodeo and Hardbodies, will get a shoutout.

Los MENtirosos have performed at Jaime's Place before, though organizer Jess Hawkins admits that the West Side location wasn't initially top of mind when the troupe searched for a queer safe space in SA.

For one, proprietor Macias isn't a woman, and two, he's not gay. But as Hawkins tells it, since the 2020 closure of La Botanica on the St. Mary's Strip, the queer community's options have been limited.

"Not all the bars on the Strip feel like a safe space for queer people — and not all the time," said Hawkins, who also performs using the drag persona Gacho Marx.

The troupe had been performing solely in Austin while searching for a San Antonio home. After being introduced to Macias, Hawkins was impressed by his open-minded vibe and decided to stage events at Jaime's Place.

"We really threw Jaime into the deep end," Hawkins said with a laugh.

Saturday's event also will include Austin drag king Bobby Pudrido's first performance in San Antonio as well as an appearance by recent Houston transplant Papi Culo. Zombie Bazaar Panza Fusion, under the direction of Hawkins' wife, Giomara Bazaldua, will also perform a musical number.

Tickets, which are $15 presale and $20 at door, are available through Eventbrite. The first 50 presale tickets come with a souvenir. The show is open to all ages, though guardian supervision is required for minors. 

$15-20, 9-11 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, Jaime's Place, 1514 W. Commerce St., (210) 564-9083, jaimesplace.pub.

