San Antonio's Little Flower Basilica offering free guided tours this Saturday

Expect insight into its history, a glimpse at its stained-glass collection and more.

By on Tue, Jul 2, 2024 at 7:40 am

click to enlarge The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower was completed during the Great Depression. - Robert Valdez
Robert Valdez
The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower was completed during the Great Depression.
Do you know the difference between a basilica and a cathedral? An undercroft and a crypt?

If you’re eager to find out, the good news is San Antonio has one of Texas’ four basilicas, which in a pinch can function as a papal seat. Why? Roman Catholic motives, liturgy and terminology are a difficult maze to navigate for the initiated, let alone the general public.

Facts: the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower on Zarzamora Street is an architectural gem, finished during the Great Depression and the first shrine in the country dedicated to St. Thérèse of Lisieux. Discalced Carmelite friars escaping Pancho Villa’s army ran the basilica, and it’s said that the KKK burned crosses on its front lawn following the church’s completion.

Little Flower Basilica, as it’s commonly known, is offering free guided tours of the church this Saturday. Expect insight into its history, a glimpse at its stained-glass collection and an “opportunity to venerate” the myriad relics in its collection.

Registration isn’t required but is encouraged.

Free, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 6, Little Flower Basilica, 1715 N. Zarzamora St., (210) 735-9126, littleflowerbasilica.org.

