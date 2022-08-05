San Antonio's Majestic and Empire Theatres start ticket sales for Randy Rainbow, Beach Boys, more

The other shows in the theaters' fall series include Potted Potter, The Doo Wop Project and An R-Rated Magic Show.

By on Fri, Aug 5, 2022 at 5:39 pm

Shows include a performance from Emmy-nominated comedian and best selling author Randy Rainbow, an raunchy magic show, and even the Beach Boys. - Instagram / clarkdashark27
Instagram / clarkdashark27
Shows include a performance from Emmy-nominated comedian and best selling author Randy Rainbow, an raunchy magic show, and even the Beach Boys.
San Antonio's Majestic and Empire Theatres on Friday threw back the curtains on five fall shows — all with tickets now on sale.

The upcoming performances include Emmy-nominated comedian and best-selling author Randy Rainbow, a raunchy magic show and even the Beach Boys. Here's the rundown:

Randy Rainbow
Best known for his popular Youtube series, New York Times best-selling author Randy Rainbow will be hit the Empire this fall. The show, slated for Sunday, Oct. 2. at 7:30 pm, is part of comedian's Pink Glasses Tour. Tickets start at $39.50.

The Beach Boys
This iconic oldies band will be bringing "Fun Fun Fun" to the Majestic on Monday, Oct. 3 as part of the group's Sixty Years of Summer Tour. Tickets start at $50.

An R-Rated Magic Show
Looking for some magic in the bedroom? Then look no further than An R-Rated Magic Show, coming to the Empire  on Monday, Nov. 14. Gawk as comedy magician Grant Freeman performs magic acts sprinkled with raunchy surprises. Tickets start at $31.

Potted Potter
Never had the time to read the books or watch the lengthy films? No problem. This Oliver Award-nominated show squeezes the entire saga into a hilarious 70 minutes of wizarding magic. Potted Potter will run at the Empire Theatre from Nov. 22-27. Tickets start at $29.50.

The Doo Wop Project
Featuring stars from Jersey Boys and A Bronx Tale, this musical act follows the journey of how "five guys singing harmonies on a street corner" evolved into some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history. Expect to hear the classics of the genre repeated, and in some cases reimagined. Tickets start at $29.50.

Tickets all the shows are available at majesticempire.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

The only winter weather you’ll see is in the snow globes at the Alamo gift shop. Photo via Instagram / ryanmohr1

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans
Barbadilla, Buffalo Gap 3002 FM 89, Buffalo Gap, roadsideamerica.com Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas, has a 30-foot armadillo for a mascot, appropriately named Barabadilla. Photo via Instagram / periniranch

24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio
All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Jorgeous came back to San Antonio to slay at the Bonham

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Jorgeous came back to San Antonio and slayed at the Bonham

Arts Slideshows

The only winter weather you’ll see is in the snow globes at the Alamo gift shop. Photo via Instagram / ryanmohr1

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans
Barbadilla, Buffalo Gap 3002 FM 89, Buffalo Gap, roadsideamerica.com Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas, has a 30-foot armadillo for a mascot, appropriately named Barabadilla. Photo via Instagram / periniranch

24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio
All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Jorgeous came back to San Antonio to slay at the Bonham

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Jorgeous came back to San Antonio and slayed at the Bonham

Arts Slideshows

The only winter weather you’ll see is in the snow globes at the Alamo gift shop. Photo via Instagram / ryanmohr1

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans
Barbadilla, Buffalo Gap 3002 FM 89, Buffalo Gap, roadsideamerica.com Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas, has a 30-foot armadillo for a mascot, appropriately named Barabadilla. Photo via Instagram / periniranch

24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio
All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Jorgeous came back to San Antonio to slay at the Bonham

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Jorgeous came back to San Antonio and slayed at the Bonham

Trending

Marvel and Star Wars celebrities head to San Antonio for Superhero Car Show & Comic Con Aug. 4-7

By Macks Cook

Obi-wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor is one of the celebrities slated to appear at the evnet.

Musical adaptation of Mean Girls posts up at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre for six-day stint

By Caroline Wolff

The musical version of the 2004 film pits new girl Cady Heron against queen bee Regina George and the Plastics.

Downtown San Antonio's Camp Legacy Movie Series wraps up with steamy '80s hit Dirty Dancing

By Caroline Wolff

Dirty Dancing stars Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.

San Antonio Missions' new batboy is all about bringing an infectious energy to the field

By Tommy Escobar

"Big Mike" Garcia was a baseball fan from a young age.

Also in Arts

Downtown San Antonio's Camp Legacy Movie Series wraps up with steamy '80s hit Dirty Dancing

By Caroline Wolff

Dirty Dancing stars Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.

Musical adaptation of Mean Girls posts up at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre for six-day stint

By Caroline Wolff

The musical version of the 2004 film pits new girl Cady Heron against queen bee Regina George and the Plastics.

San Antonio Zoo offering free admission to Texas teachers all August long

By Michael Karlis

Texas teachers need to being a valid school district ID badge or teacher certification to qualify for the discount.

San Antonio favorite Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias will perform at AT&T Center on October 8

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio favorite Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias will perform at AT&amp;T Center on October 8
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us