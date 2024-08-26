WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio's Marriott Rivercenter hosting Japanese-inspired pop-ups during San Japan

Pop-ups include Ramen bars, specialty cocktails and a anime-themed party on Saturday.

By on Mon, Aug 26, 2024 at 12:58 pm

click to enlarge The Marriott River Center and Marriott Riverwalk hotels at dusk. - Courtesy of Marriott
Courtesy of Marriott
The Marriott River Center and Marriott Riverwalk hotels at dusk.
The Marriott Rivercenter and Marriott Riverwalk hotels will host several Japanese-inspired pop-ups in celebration of San Antonio’s annual San Japan anime and gaming convention over Labor Day Weekend.

Starting on Friday, the Marriott Rivercenter, located at 101 Bowie St., will feature the Cafe Bocadillo Ramen Pop-up to help keep conference attendees fed and fueled for the array of activities San Japan has to offer.

Meanwhile, at the Marriott Riverwalk, folks can wash down authentic ramen with Sapporo beer and specialty cocktails at the Born and Raised Ramen pop-up. The Marriott River Walk, located at 889 E. Market St., also will feature an Asian-Style to-go station.

click to enlarge Folks dress in cosplay during SanJapan 2023 in San Antonio. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Folks dress in cosplay during SanJapan 2023 in San Antonio.
From 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, the lobby bar at the Marriott Riverwalk will transform into a nightclub that feels straight out of Tokyo, where anime fans can party the night away. This club is free and also open to those not attending San Japan.

Since launching in 2005, San Japan has grown into one of the region's largest anime and gaming gatherings. Nearly 25,000 otakus — or people obsessed with pop-culture — attended last year’s installment.

Tickets remain for San Japan 2024, which runs Friday, Aug. 30 through Sunday, Sept. 1 at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center. Single-day passes start at $36.80 and are available online.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

