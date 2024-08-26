San Antonio's Marriott Rivercenter hosting Japanese-inspired pop-ups during San Japan

Starting on Friday, the Marriott Rivercenter, located at 101 Bowie St., will feature the Cafe Bocadillo Ramen Pop-up to help keep conference attendees fed and fueled for the array of activities San Japan has to offer.
Meanwhile, at the Marriott Riverwalk, folks can wash down authentic ramen with Sapporo beer and specialty cocktails at the Born and Raised Ramen pop-up. The Marriott River Walk, located at 889 E. Market St., also will feature an Asian-Style to-go station.
Since launching in 2005, San Japan has grown into one of the region's largest anime and gaming gatherings. Nearly 25,000 otakus — or people obsessed with pop-culture — attended last year’s installment.
Tickets remain for San Japan 2024, which runs Friday, Aug. 30 through Sunday, Sept. 1 at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center. Single-day passes start at $36.80 and are available online.
