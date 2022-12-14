San Antonio's McNay Art Museum appoints Matthew McLendon to director post

McLendon brings experience from the University of Virginia’s Fralin Museum of Art and the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art to the post.

By on Wed, Dec 14, 2022 at 12:47 pm

San Antonio's McNay Art Museum will welcome a new director in February.
Instagram / mcnayart
San Antonio’s McNay Art Museum will welcome a new director in February.
San Antonio’s McNay Art Museum next year will welcome its newly appointed director, Matthew McLendon.

McLendon will serve as the fourth director in the McNay's 68-year history, bringing experience from years at the University of Virginia’s Fralin Museum of Art and the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art — the State Art Museum of Florida.
click to enlarge Matthew McLendon, PhD, will take over the McNay Art Museum's Director post next February. - Daniel Perales
Daniel Perales
Matthew McLendon, PhD, will take over the McNay Art Museum's Director post next February.

During his six-year stint at UVA, McLendon focused on invigorating the Fralin Museum of Art and launching new public programs, including Greenbrier Global Artists, an after-school program serving the children of asylum seekers.

“Under Matthew’s leadership, the Fralin Museum of Art has made tremendous strides in facilitating important conversations through the Museum’s collection and exhibitions,” UVA Vice Provost for the Arts Jody Kielbasa said in a release. “As director and chief curator, Matthew was devoted to sharing inclusive stories in the galleries, expanding the collection, bolstering audience engagement and garnering national media attention for the institution.”

McLendon will assume leadership duties at the McNay on Feb. 13. Earlier this year, current Director Richard Aste announced his plan to move to California in early 2023. Aste will remain in his role through Feb. 10.

