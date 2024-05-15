SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio's McNay Art Museum holding mezcal, Mexican wine event

The Friday, May 17, tasting is tied to the museum's De La Torre Brothers exhibition 'Upward Mobility.'

By on Wed, May 15, 2024 at 10:52 am

click to enlarge De La Torre Brothers, Le Point de Bascule (The Tipping Point) - Bryan Rindfuss
Bryan Rindfuss
De La Torre Brothers, Le Point de Bascule (The Tipping Point)
A maximalist spectacle comprised of surrealist blown-glass figures, mind-boggling lenticular prints and ambitious installations reminiscent of bizarre movie sets, the De La Torre Brothers exhibition “Upward Mobility” came to light in March as part of the McNay’s 70th anniversary programming.

On view through Sept. 15, the over-the-top show reveals characters and scenarios that artists Einar and Jamex De La Torre mined from both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border — from pre-Columbian deities and anthropomorphic cacti to a horrifically opulent dinner party.

Drawing inspiration from “Upward Mobility,” the McNay is rolling out a tasty event on Friday, May 17, designed to complement the exhibition with light fare created by local chef Johnny Hernandez, Mexican vinos curated by Salena Guipzot of the boutique wine shop Casa Guipzot and mezcal cocktails concocted by Ana Laura Bravo of Bruxo Mezcal and the agave spirits company Blasfemus.

If the libations happen to make “Upward Mobility” even more confounding, McNay curators René Paul Barilleaux, Lauren Thompson and Mia Lopez will be on hand to answer any questions.

VIP ticket holders are invited to arrive early for a one-hour mezcal tasting beginning at 7 p.m.

General admission $135-$150, VIP $270-$300, 8-10 p.m., McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org.

