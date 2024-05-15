SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio's Mission Marquee presenting free screening of Barbie this Saturday

The movie was the biggest blockbuster of 2023 and also picked up eight Academy Award nominations.

By on Wed, May 15, 2024 at 12:12 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) are prepared to journey into the heart of darkness — aka the real world. - Courtesy Image / Warner Brothers
Courtesy Image / Warner Brothers
Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) are prepared to journey into the heart of darkness — aka the real world.
Find out if you’re “Kenough” by taking in a free Slab Cinema screening of the Oscar-nominated comedy Barbie on Saturday, May 18.

In the hit film directed by Oscar-nominee Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), the plastic Mattel-produced title character (Margot Robbie) travels to the real world with Ken (Ryan Gosling) after she has an existential crisis in Barbie Land.

Not only was Barbie the biggest blockbuster of 2023, it was also a critical darling, picking up eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

Since hitting theaters last year, there has been plenty of cultural debate about Gerwig’s overarching message. Some right-wing knuckle-draggers have called the movie “anti-men” and ridiculed Gerwig for casting trans actress Hari Nef in the role of Doctor Barbie. Even Grammy-winning singer Shakira chimed in to call the film “emasculating” and say it “rob[s] men of their possibility to be men.”

Nevertheless, Barbie fanatics were much more vocal than the detractors, and the film went on to make $1.4 billion dollars at the worldwide box office. The Current ranked it No. 3 in it’s Top 10 Films of 2023 calling it, “one of the most thought-provoking social commentaries and empowering mainstream comedies in recent years.”

Free, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18, Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave., (210) 212-9373, slabcinema.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Kiko Martinez

Kiko Martinez

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio Spurs and Alienware partner on free gaming event this Sunday

By Sanford Nowlin

The Game at The Rock will take place at The Rock's Frost Plaza.

San Antonio Spurs get lucky at 2024 NBA Draft Lottery

By Michael Karlis

Spurs General Manager Brian Wright smiles after landing the No. 4 and No. 8 picks at the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago.

San Antonio's McNay Art Museum holding mezcal, Mexican wine event

By Bryan Rindfuss

De La Torre Brothers, Le Point de Bascule (The Tipping Point)

Wembanyama goes full alien and accepts Rookie of the Year award at San Antonio planetarium

By Kiko Martinez

San Antonio Spur Victor Wembanyama answers questions from the press at Saturday's ceremony.

San Antonio Spurs get lucky at 2024 NBA Draft Lottery

By Michael Karlis

Spurs General Manager Brian Wright smiles after landing the No. 4 and No. 8 picks at the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago.

Wembanyama goes full alien and accepts Rookie of the Year award at San Antonio planetarium

By Kiko Martinez

San Antonio Spur Victor Wembanyama answers questions from the press at Saturday's ceremony.

San Antonio Spurs fans worked up over Whataburger's NBA tweet

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio-based Whataburger has dozens of sports partnerships across its territory.

Fans react to snub of San Antonio's Wembanyama for Defensive Player of the Year

By Michael Karlis

Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama high-fives teammate Devin Vassell during a matchup against the Houston Rockets earlier this season.
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us