San Antonio's Mission Marquee presenting free screening of Barbie this Saturday

Courtesy Image / Warner Brothers
Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) are prepared to journey into the heart of darkness — aka the real world.
Find out if you’re “Kenough” by taking in a free Slab Cinema screening of the Oscar-nominated comedy Barbie
on Saturday, May 18.
In the hit film directed by Oscar-nominee Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird
), the plastic Mattel-produced title character (Margot Robbie) travels to the real world with Ken (Ryan Gosling) after she has an existential crisis in Barbie Land.
Not only was Barbie
the biggest blockbuster of 2023, it was also a critical darling, picking up eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.
Since hitting theaters last year, there has been plenty of cultural debate about Gerwig’s overarching message. Some right-wing knuckle-draggers have called the movie “anti-men” and ridiculed Gerwig for casting trans actress Hari Nef in the role of Doctor Barbie. Even Grammy-winning singer Shakira chimed in to call the film “emasculating” and say it “rob[s] men of their possibility to be men.”
Nevertheless, Barbie fanatics were much more vocal than the detractors, and the film went on to make $1.4 billion dollars at the worldwide box office. The Current ranked it No. 3 in it’s Top 10 Films of 2023 calling it, “one of the most thought-provoking social commentaries and empowering mainstream comedies in recent years.”
Free, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18, Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave., (210) 212-9373, slabcinema.com.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed