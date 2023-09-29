San Antonio's Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival returns to Brackenridge Park in October

click to enlarge Unsplash / Kathy Servian The celebration of flying friends is returning for it's eighth year.

The Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival will land once again in Brackenridge Park on Oct. 7.The yearly celebration acts as a farewell party for the black-and-orange winged friends as they take flight from the Texas Hill Country and make their way back to Central Mexico in time for Día de los Muertos.This year's festival is produced by Blooming with Birdie, a San Antonio-based educational entertainment company that specializes in Montessori-style teaching — an approach that focuses on hands-on activities to foster people's natural curiosities and education.The day’s festivities will embrace butterfly and pollinator themed activities like a monarch migration obstacle course, a pollinator procession and a "people as pollinators experiment" that includes metamorphosing into a bird, bat, bee or butterfly.Attendees will also be able to help conserve and protect the ecosystem by adopting trees and planting plants.After swinging by a Día De Los Muertos altar, visitors can flutter on to the monarch tagging stations where butterflies will wait to be tagged for tracking upon their release and return to the native land.