San Antonio's Muertos Fest returning in October with a larger footprint

San Antonio's annual Muertos Fest will return for its 11th year to a revamped and revived Hemisfair Park.



Scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 28-29, the nationally recognized Día de los Muertos celebration at Hemisfair will feature five stages showcasing more than 50 performances by bands, poets and dancers. It also will include an art market, a daily procession, children's activities and more than 80 community altars situated throughout the grounds, according to program officials.



The free event will occur at Hemisfair's Civic Park, a new urban green space scheduled to open in late September. The new venue will allow more people to attend, program officials said. Last year, the celebration drew 135,000.



The gathering is not a passive viewing experience but an immersive celebration of the rich traditions of the Day of the Dead festival celebrated across Mexico and in Mexican American communities nationwide, Muertos Fest Artistic Director Jim Mendiola said in a statement.



Additional details about this year's Meurtos Fest are Additional details about this year's Meurtos Fest are available online