LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio's Muertos Fest returning in October with a larger footprint

The Oct. 29-30 event will feature more than 50 performances by bands, poets and dancers.

By on Wed, Aug 23, 2023 at 1:06 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Attendees at a prior Muertos Fest show off their makeup. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Attendees at a prior Muertos Fest show off their makeup.
San Antonio's annual Muertos Fest will return for its 11th year to a revamped and revived Hemisfair Park.

Scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 28-29, the nationally recognized Día de los Muertos celebration at Hemisfair will feature five stages showcasing more than 50 performances by bands, poets and dancers. It also will include an art market, a daily procession, children's activities and more than 80 community altars situated throughout the grounds, according to program officials.

The free event will occur at Hemisfair's Civic Park, a new urban green space scheduled to open in late September. The new venue will allow more people to attend, program officials said. Last year, the celebration drew 135,000.

The gathering is not a passive viewing experience but an immersive celebration of the rich traditions of the Day of the Dead festival celebrated across Mexico and in Mexican American communities nationwide, Muertos Fest Artistic Director Jim Mendiola said in a statement. 

Additional details about this year's Meurtos Fest are available online

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

National Cinema Day returns for second year with $4 tickets, unlimited snacks

By Brandon Rodriguez

This year, the event will cost $1 more.

San Antonio officials began talks with Spurs on downtown arena before NBA draft lottery

By Michael Karlis

The Spurs' lease on the Frost Bank Center — formerly the AT&T Center — expires in 2032.

Drag clown Jimbo making Wednesday appearance at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

By Dalia Gulca

With endless spunk and an irreplaceable sense of humor, Jimbo became the first clown — and the first Canadian — to win a Drag Race franchise.

San Antonio Spurs plan members-only 'dining and lounge venue' for La Cantera site

By Nina Rangel

The 34,000-square-foot Victory Capital Performance Center will feature the the most hi-tech innovations in sports technology.

Also in Arts

San Antonio officials began talks with Spurs on downtown arena before NBA draft lottery

By Michael Karlis

The Spurs' lease on the Frost Bank Center — formerly the AT&T Center — expires in 2032.

San Antonio Spurs plan members-only 'dining and lounge venue' for La Cantera site

By Nina Rangel

The 34,000-square-foot Victory Capital Performance Center will feature the the most hi-tech innovations in sports technology.

San Antonio Missions cancel post-game fireworks due to dry conditions

By Brandon Rodriguez

A pitcher throws during an early season San Antonio Missions baseball game.

Los Otros completes 'Puro San Antonio' piece in Medical Center pizza shop

By Nina Rangel

Los Otros’ new mural inside Pizza Patrón’s Medical Center location celebrates the city.
More

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us