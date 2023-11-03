San Antonio's new Campfire Lights drive-thru holiday light show opens

Unsplash / Aaron Burden
Campfire Lights: A Holiday Drive-Thru Light Show is now open at McGimsey Scout Park in Castle Hills.
Thaw out Mariah Carey and put some sugar cookies in the oven, San Antonio. This year's holiday activities are already underway.
A brand new attraction dubbed Campfire Lights: A Holiday Drive-Thru Light Show is now casting a glow in San Antonio’s Castle Hills neighborhood. The spectacle features a trail illuminated by thousands of fairy lights, holiday characters and other festive details, according to organizers.
Hosted by the Alamo Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, the path spans more than a mile, winding through McGimsey Scout Park in the North Central neighborhood. The attraction opened Thursday and will run through Dec. 30.
Guests are charged per car, and tickets run $40 online and $50 at the gate. In-person tickets must be purchased via credit card or cash, officials said. Rules, restrictions, a map and other details are available on the Campfire Lights website
.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed