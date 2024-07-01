San Antonio's official Fourth of July party will once again light up Woodlawn Lake Park

click to enlarge
Oscar Moreno
Fireworks light up the sky over Woodlawn Lake during its 2023 Independence Day celebration.
On July Fourth, San Antonio's Woodlawn Lake Park will once again stage a bountiful birthday party for the Stars and Stripes.
All activities are family-oriented and will take place outdoors. San Antonio Parks & Recreation personnel encourage guests to bring reusable water bottles, sunscreen and umbrellas or hats for protection along with lawn chairs and towels for seating.
The city is partnering with the San Antonio Parks Foundation and H-E-B on the event. No pre-registration is required, and guests of all ages are welcome to join in the fun, which will include carnival games, jump rope, Lotería and giant Jenga contests.
As if that’s not enough, DJs will provide the tunes and food trucks will offer sustenance. The pool will be open for public swimming from 1-8 p.m.
The fireworks finale will take place over Woodlawn Lake, sending radiant reflections of red, white and blue across the water.
Free, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Woodlawn Lake Park, 1103 Cincinnati Ave., (210) 207-7275, saparks.org.
