San Antonio's Overtime Theater stages In a Margaret Atwood Minute

click to enlarge
Courtesy Image / Overtime Theater
In Margaret Atwood Minute was written by award-winning playwright Anne Valentino.
The play In a Margaret Atwood Minute
, which starts this weekend at San Antonio's Overtime Theater, depicts a not-too-distant future when the country is under siege.
Certain things have ceased to be — liberal arts studies, gay marriage and freedom of expression included. Even literarians are under attack in this ode to Margaret Atwood, the Canadian author best known for the dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale
.
Penned by award-winning playwright Anne Valentino, In a Margaret Atwood Minute
brings forth unlikely protagonists — including former gender studies professors-turned-revolutionaries and the enraged ghost of Frida Kahlo — to help battle the abominable Chancellor of Books.
While witty, surreal and outrageous, the play also weaves a slightly familiar dystopian saga. Recommended for those 18 and up due to language, suggestive imagery and frank discussions of sexuality and homosexuality.
$12 students-$18 regular admission, 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 14 and 15 and Friday and Saturday, June 21 and 22, The Overtime Theater, 5409 Bandera Road, #205, (210) 557-7562, theovertimetheater.org.