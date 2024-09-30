SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

San Antonio's Paper Tiger hosting Hello Kitty rave this Thursday

Attendees are encouraged to wear their most kawaii costumes.

By on Mon, Sep 30, 2024 at 10:55 am

Hello Kitty will be in the club and posing with fans for photos.
Instagram / @HelloKitty
Hello Kitty will be in the club and posing with fans for photos.
Paper Tiger is hosting a decidedly cute Halloween celebration this Thursday with  Hello-Ween, a Hello Kitty-themed rave.

Funky outfits are a part of any rave, but costumes are especially encouraged for this one since it will include a costume contest, according to details shared online by Paper Tiger. The gathering also will include giveaways and a photo booth.

A flyer Paper Tiger posted for the Hello Kitty Rave.
Courtesy Image / Paper Tiger
A flyer Paper Tiger posted for the Hello Kitty Rave.
Fans of the anthropomorphized cat will even get a chance to meet the famous feline herself.

The international marketing phenomenon of Hello Kitty debuted in Japan in 1974. The brand initially marketed to preteen girls but eventually found a following with adults. Hello Kitty's popularity exploded as a recognizable emblem of the emerging kawaii culture, the cultural phenomenon of emphasizing cuteness.

Now, the cute little kitty is valued at billions of dollars with more than 50,000 branded products.

Thursday's Hello Kitty rave, fittingly being held at San Antonio's most feline venue, is yet another example of the city's love affair with Japanese culture. This summer alone, that's included the rapid Alamo City expansion of Japanese bargain store Daiso, the debut of Asian lifestyle store Miniso and the wildly popular annual event San Japan.

Tickets to Hello-Ween are $15. This is an 18-and-up event.

$15, 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com.

