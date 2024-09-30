San Antonio's Paper Tiger hosting Hello Kitty rave this Thursday

Funky outfits are a part of any rave, but costumes are especially encouraged for this one since it will include a costume contest, according to details shared online by Paper Tiger. The gathering also will include giveaways and a photo booth.
The international marketing phenomenon of Hello Kitty debuted in Japan in 1974. The brand initially marketed to preteen girls but eventually found a following with adults. Hello Kitty's popularity exploded as a recognizable emblem of the emerging kawaii culture, the cultural phenomenon of emphasizing cuteness.
Now, the cute little kitty is valued at billions of dollars with more than 50,000 branded products.
Thursday's Hello Kitty rave, fittingly being held at San Antonio's most feline venue, is yet another example of the city's love affair with Japanese culture. This summer alone, that's included the rapid Alamo City expansion of Japanese bargain store Daiso, the debut of Asian lifestyle store Miniso and the wildly popular annual event San Japan.
Tickets to Hello-Ween are $15. This is an 18-and-up event.
