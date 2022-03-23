San Antonio's Pastie Pops bring Viva La Tease to the Bonham Exchange Saturday

click to enlarge Courtesy of Pastie Pops Frostine Shake will be strutting her stuff at the Pastie Pops' Viva La Tease show on Saturday.

Led by "boylesque" performer Jasper St. James, the Pastie Pops' latest burlesque and variety show will take over the legendary Rainbow Room at the Bonham.

Urging attendees to "put on your flower crown and show off your fiesta medals," the Pasties will showcase performers include Vixy Van Hellen (owner of what may be the best burlesque stage name of all time), Topsy Curvy, Mary Annette, Scarlett Valentine and Frostine Shake (hey, that's a damn good name, too!).