San Antonio's Pastie Pops bring Viva La Tease to the Bonham Exchange Saturday

Attendees are encouraged to "put on your flower crown and show off your fiesta medals."

By on Wed, Mar 23, 2022 at 1:00 pm

click to enlarge Frostine Shake will be strutting her stuff at the Pastie Pops' Viva La Tease show on Saturday. - COURTESY OF PASTIE POPS
Courtesy of Pastie Pops
Frostine Shake will be strutting her stuff at the Pastie Pops' Viva La Tease show on Saturday.

Led by "boylesque" performer Jasper St. James, the Pastie Pops' latest burlesque and variety show will take over the legendary Rainbow Room at the Bonham.

Urging attendees to "put on your flower crown and show off your fiesta medals," the Pasties will showcase performers include Vixy Van Hellen (owner of what may be the best burlesque stage name of all time), Topsy Curvy, Mary Annette, Scarlett Valentine and Frostine Shake (hey, that's a damn good name, too!).

$20-$100, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26, Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham St., (210) 224-9219, instagram.com/pastiepops.

Arts Slideshows

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange
A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900

A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900
Shiner About a 1.5 hour drive east of San Antonio Head on out to Shiner and hit up the K. Spoetzl Brewery, the home of Shiner Bock beer. The brewery itself is more than 100 years old, making it the oldest independent brewery in the Lone Star State. Tours of the historic brewery are offered daily and are $20. And, of course, every tour concludes with a free Shiner. Photo via Instagram / dixiewillbill

25 small towns within driving distance of San Antonio that are worth a weekend road trip

