San Antonio’s Pearl complex kicks off dance-heavy Summer Block Party series May 19

The first session will feature a set from DJ Jevonchi.

By on Tue, May 17, 2022 at 10:11 am

San Antonio’s Pearl complex kicks off its Summer Block Party series on Thursday, May 19. - INSTAGRAM / BOTTLINGDEPT
Instagram / bottlingdept
San Antonio’s Pearl complex kicks off its Summer Block Party series on Thursday, May 19.
Weekday evenings at the Pearl are about to gain a thumping pulse.

This Thursday, the near-downtown retail and dining complex will kick off the 2022 iteration of its dance-heavy Summer Block Party series. The parties will take place every Thursday evening through July 28, allowing guest DJs to spin tunes inside “all-in-one mobile discotheque” SoundCream Airstream in the development's Pearl Park.

The Lick Ice Cream truck also will be onsite to offer frozen treats and The Bottling Department’s Park Bar will dole out boozy tipples to fuel weeknight dance moves. The food hall and surrounding eateries will serve during the parties.

The first Summer Block Party session, which runs 6-9 p.m., will feature a set from DJ Jevonchi. The all-ages events are free, and the musical themes will vary week to week.

Nina Rangel

