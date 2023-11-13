San Antonio's Popovich lashes out at senator for blocking military promotions

click to enlarge San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich suffers no fools.

San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich has once again unsheathed his sharp tongue and wielded it against a far-right politician.This time, Pop has skewered U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, calling the Alabama Republican a "silly, small man" for holding up hundreds of military promotions in a futile bid to shut down the Pentagon's policy of covering abortion-related travel expenses for personnel, thereports.Tuberville, a retired college football coach, faces scathing criticism from military groups, Democrats and an increasingly large swath of his own party, who say his blockade is damaging the readiness of the U.S. forces."It makes no sense," Popovich said of Tuberville's actions following Sunday night's game against the Miami Heat, the daily reports. "And he really can't have any understanding of how important these flag officers are in all these different positions."Popovich is a graduate of the Air Force Academy, who's served both in the active duty Air Force and the Air Force Reserve. Sunday's game was held at the Frost Bank Center during the arena's Veteran's Night."He gives coaches a bad name," Popovich added, according to the. "They're going to think we're all ignorant because what he's doing is ignorant. It's harmful."