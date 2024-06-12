San Antonio's Presa House Gallery showing elegantly restrained prints by Marco Sánchez

click to enlarge © Marco Sánchez, Image courtesy of Presa House Gallery Marco Sánchez's Framer is among the prints on display through June 29 at Presa House Gallery.

Marco Sánchez: Miscelánea Fronteriza," which runs though June 29, is in keeping with that tradition.

Southtown’s Presa House Gallery has emerged as a premiere space exhibiting Latinx artists across Texas, the Southwest region and internationally.Curator and founder Rigoberto Luna oversaw the monumentalshow at the Centro De Artes, which showcased 40 Latinx Texas artists, and he remains a keen and generous exhibitor of multimedia works in varied styles and career stages.Presa House's latest exhibition, "Sánchez, who lives and works in the El Paso-Ciudad Juarez area, makes prints that are sometimes elegantly restrained and realistic, and sometimes more lushly surreal and symbolic — all capturing an essence and aura of an area often maligned and misunderstood, not to mention used as a totem in reactionary nationalism.Despite working in black and white, Sánchez’s works contain a heat and light: one can feel the brick warmth of the desert wafting off his languorous shadows.