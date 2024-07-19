SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

San Antonio's Ranch Motel hosting a Puro Pinche pool party this weekend

The $35 tickets to the renovated mid-century property's part include pool access and a free drink.

By on Fri, Jul 19, 2024 at 1:50 pm

The Ranch Motel off of Broadway opened in October 2023 after extensive renovations.
JoMando Cruz
The Ranch Motel off of Broadway opened in October 2023 after extensive renovations.
Folks looking to cool off with chill people this weekend may want to consider the Ranch Motel's Puro Pinche party.

The longtime Broadway landmark is hosting a soiree at its recently renovated pool area this Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets cost $35 and include both swimming and a free cocktail courtesy of LALO tequila. The event is open to all ages, and children under 3 years old don't need a ticket.

"Splash in the pool, sip on refreshing cocktails, and enjoy the company of friends and fellow puro party-goers," the Ranch Motel wrote in a Wednesday Instagram post.

The once run-down motor hotel reopened in October 2023 after extensive renovations. The spot now offers day pool passes and access to pickleball courts, all of which are included as part of its recently launched Leisure Club memberships, which start at $1,500 annually.

The mid-century property's revamp is the brainchild of Boerne hotelier Jayson Seidman, who also owns the Thunderbird Hotel in Marfa, the Antelope Lodge in Alpine and the East Austin Hotel in Austin.

"I wanted to ensure that I bring new life to the property, while still preserving original details like the iconic neon sign and arched ceilings," Seidman previously told the Current. "I'm excited to bring a new, unique hospitality concept to the area with leisure and recreation spaces for locals and tourists of all ages."

