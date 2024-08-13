San Antonio's Retama Park will host wiener dog races this weekend

Wiener dog races will close out the track's quarter horse season, which started in June with camel and ostrich races. Canine competitors will dash for the finish line between Saturday's horse races, which start at 6:15 p.m.
Retama is promoting the event as a family gathering, which will include face painting, bouncy castles, pony rides and games — all free with admission. Kids under 5 also get in free.
Adults will have access to multiple full bars, and betting machines are available for those who feel lucky. Betting on the doggos isn't allowed, however.
For a premium experience that includes air conditioning, grandstand reserved seating runs $15 and terrace dining seating is $42.50.
