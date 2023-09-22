San Antonio’s Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon releases race route

click to enlarge
B Kay Richter and BK McKee
San Antonio's Rock' n' Roll Marathon attracts around 20,000 participants each year, according to organizers.
Time to hit the pavement: the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series has released this year’s official course.
The two-day event will kick off Dec. 2 with 5K and 10K races, followed by a half-marathon and marathon on Dec. 3, according to details shared on its website. The courses for the 5K and 10K have been updated and now start at West Houston Street and North Santa Rosa Street, located at the west end of downtown.
Historically, the 5K and 10K distances have started at Sunset Station.
The new courses will then take runners east along Houston, north along Highway 37 and northwest on Jones Avenue. The 5K route will then circle back to Travis Park, while the 10K route will lead runners north of downtown to San Antonio College before concluding — like the other route — at Travis Park.
The half-marathon and marathon will start at City Hall and take runners and walkers north to Broadway and Brackenridge Park before ending in front of the UTSA downtown campus.
This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Rock ‘n’ Roll running event in San Antonio. It typically hosts 20,000 participants annually.
A full map and registration information is available on the event website
.
