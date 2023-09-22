BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio’s Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon releases race route

The courses for December's 5K and 10K runs have been updated and now start at West Houston Street and North Santa Rosa Street.

By on Fri, Sep 22, 2023 at 2:02 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio's Rock' n' Roll Marathon attracts around 20,000 participants each year, according to organizers. - B Kay Richter and BK McKee
B Kay Richter and BK McKee
San Antonio's Rock' n' Roll Marathon attracts around 20,000 participants each year, according to organizers.
Time to hit the pavement: the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series has released this year’s official course.

The two-day event will kick off Dec. 2 with 5K and 10K races, followed by a half-marathon and marathon on Dec. 3, according to details shared on its website. The courses for the 5K and 10K have been updated and now start at West Houston Street and North Santa Rosa Street, located at the west end of downtown.

Historically, the 5K and 10K distances have started at Sunset Station.

The new courses will then take runners east along Houston, north along Highway 37 and northwest on Jones Avenue. The 5K route will then circle back to Travis Park, while the 10K route will lead runners north of downtown to San Antonio College before concluding — like the other route — at Travis Park.

The half-marathon and marathon will start at City Hall and take runners and walkers north to Broadway and Brackenridge Park before ending in front of the UTSA downtown campus.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Rock ‘n’ Roll running event in San Antonio. It typically hosts 20,000 participants annually.

A full map and registration information is available on the event website.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Wemby and Manu spotted playing ping pong at San Antonio park

By Michael Karlis

Victor Wembanyama apparently enjoys ping pong in addition to hoops.

San Antonio Philharmonic planning more free holiday performances to expand its audience

By Sanford Nowlin

The San Antonio Philharmonic performs at First Baptist Church.

Two new San Antonio-area public parks to open this weekend

By Brandon Rodriguez

Hendrick Arnold Nature Park is among the new public spaces opening this weekend.

Northwest San Antonio carwash to transform into haunted house for Halloween

By Brandon Rodriguez

A clown and a chainsaw-wielding pig scare patrons as they go through the the Super Sudz Car Wash haunted tunnel.

Also in Arts

Northwest San Antonio carwash to transform into haunted house for Halloween

By Brandon Rodriguez

A clown and a chainsaw-wielding pig scare patrons as they go through the the Super Sudz Car Wash haunted tunnel.

San Antonio Philharmonic planning more free holiday performances to expand its audience

By Sanford Nowlin

The San Antonio Philharmonic performs at First Baptist Church.

Deco Ballroom celebrates the start of spooky season with Edgar Allan Poe-themed Raven's Ball

By Amber Esparza

"Mother of Ravens" Lita Deadly is one of the night's featured performers.

Annual Parktoberfest celebration returns to Brackenridge Park on Sunday

By Amber Esparza

The event will also feature sounds from German music club Beethoven Männerchor and the Dirty River Jazz Band.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us