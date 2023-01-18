San Antonio's Santikos and Alamo Drafthouse movie theaters giving away free popcorn Thursday

click to enlarge
Unsplash / Corina Rainer
Santikos and Alamo Drafthouse are offering free popcorn for National Popcorn Day.
Thursday, January 19 is National Popcorn Day. To celebrate the occasion, San Antonio's Santikos and Alamo Drafthouse movie theaters are offing free popcorn to their guests.
Santikos Entertainment movie theaters will be giving away a free regular-sized popcorn with every movie ticket purchase.
Alamo Drafthouse
theaters will hand out a free small popcorn with any movie ticket and menu item purchase.
These offers are only valid on Jan. 19, so if anyone is interested in catching a movie with some fresh, buttery popcorn, Thursday is the day to do it.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter