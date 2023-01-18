San Antonio's Santikos and Alamo Drafthouse movie theaters giving away free popcorn Thursday

The theater chains are offering free snacks to their guests in honor of National Popcorn Day.

By on Wed, Jan 18, 2023 at 3:49 pm

Santikos and Alamo Drafthouse are offering free popcorn for National Popcorn Day.
Unsplash / Corina Rainer
Santikos and Alamo Drafthouse are offering free popcorn for National Popcorn Day.
Thursday, January 19 is National Popcorn Day. To celebrate the occasion, San Antonio's Santikos and Alamo Drafthouse movie theaters are offing free popcorn to their guests.

Santikos Entertainment movie theaters will be giving away a free regular-sized popcorn with every movie ticket purchase.

Alamo Drafthouse theaters will hand out a free small popcorn with any movie ticket and menu item purchase.

These offers are only valid on Jan. 19, so if anyone is interested in catching a movie with some fresh, buttery popcorn, Thursday is the day to do it.

