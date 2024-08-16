San Antonio's Smoke Skybar will host breakdancing competition this weekend

Smoke Skybar is hosting a breakdancing competition this Saturday, and everyone's invited, according to details posted on its Facebook page.
As a playful nod to the 2024 Olympic games, which just wrapped up in Paris, Smoke will award gold, silver and bronze medals at the contest. Whoever wins gold also will secure a VIP section for themselves and 10 friends at the downtown spot's New Year's Eve celebration, the venue also noted.
In its Facebook post, the barbecue restaurant and rooftop bar, located at 501 E. Crockett St., said it decided to host the competition "due to the Breakdancing Olympics being a bust."
"We KNOW that San Antonio has better dancers than that," the post said.
The event is being billed as an afterparty for the Freestyle Explosion at Freeman Coliseum, which will feature Stevie B, Lisa Lisa, Exposé and others. Because it's an afterparty, the competition doesn't have an exact start time, but Smoke Skybar management says it will kick off sometime between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Participation is free.
For those who are breakdancing novices, don't sweat the technique. All skill levels are welcome, according to Smoke officials. However, we wouldn't recommend breaking out Raygun's signature kangaroo hop.
