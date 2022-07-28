San Antonio's Spurs Give and Frost award $200,000 in grants to local nonprofits to fund repairs

click to enlarge Facebook / Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Antonio, Texas Volunteers do work at a San Antonio Ronald McDonald House facility.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Antonio and Jewish Family Service (JFS) of San Antonio each received $100,000 grants through the Operation Renovation project overseen by the Spurs Give and local financial services company Frost.

The recipients will use the money to fund renovations need due to damage from 2021's Winter Storm Uri, according to officials with Spurs Give, the nonprofit arm of Spurs Sports & Entertainment.

Ronald McDonald House Charities will repair eight family rooms and two playrooms in its Sid Katz House location, which has been closed due since flood damage from the storm.



JFS will upgrade its Mission Road location, which provides mental health treatment, using the funds for foundation repairs, a serenity and picnic patio, an outdoor play therapy area, a sports court and more.



“We are so thankful to Spurs Give and Frost for their generous donation to help us improve our Mission Road Campus,” said Jennifer Regnier, CEO for Jewish Family Service. "Through Operation Renovation, Spurs Give is stepping up yet again to help Bexar County residents access mental health care by helping us build a more restful, restorative and therapeutic facility.”

Applications for the Operation Renovation's upcoming 2022-2023 season are open Monday, Aug. 1, through Thursday, Aug. 25. Applications are available online.