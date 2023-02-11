San Antonio's Starlighter to host rodeo-themed drag brunch

click to enlarge
The Starlighter's Queen of the Rodeo Drag Brunch will include appearances by local drag performers including Mx Smokey Bear, Bloody Blush and Naima Jackson.
San Antonio’s Starlighter music venue is putting on a rodeo-themed drag brunch this weekend, just a few months after the venue was forced to cancel a handful of drag performances due to threats from right-wing extremists.
The Starlighter’s Queen of the Rodeo Drag Brunch
will kick off at noon on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 1910 Fredericksburg Road. The event celebrating the beginning of rodeo season will include appearances by local drag performers including Mx Smokey Bear, Bloody Blush and Naima Jackson.
Unlike some of the Stralighter’s past drag shows, the Queen of the Rodeo brunch will be an 18-and-up event.
In December, the Starlighter was forced to cancel the remainder of its drag shows
scheduled for 2022 after receiving threats online from right-wing extremists. Threats against the Starlighter began after right-provocateur and self-described “independent journalist” Tayler Hansen posted a video online of a child attending a Christmas-themed drag show at the venue.
“The child in question was never left unattended or in any danger,” the Starlighter previously said in a statement
. “They are the child of our food vendor that night who was right outside the door.”
The Starlighter declined to comment on whether it's stepping up security measures for the upcoming show.
$10-$25, noon-4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 12, The Starlighter, 1910 Fredericksburg Road, thestarlighter.com.
