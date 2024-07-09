SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

San Antonio's Texas Public Radio hosting discussion on intersection of AI and art

Artists of all ages are invited to bring their questions about AI's impact on the creative arts.

By on Tue, Jul 9, 2024 at 9:37 am

click to enlarge AI could replace more than 26 million U.S. jobs in low skilled industries by 2027, according to the World Economic Forum. - Unsplash / maximalfocus
Unsplash / maximalfocus
AI could replace more than 26 million U.S. jobs in low skilled industries by 2027, according to the World Economic Forum.
The times they are a-changin'.

As humanity grapples with the dawn of artificial intelligence and its effect on how we work and create, Texas Public Radio will tackle big questions this Tuesday at its TPR Artist Forum on the intersection of artificial intelligence and artistic expression.

The event will take place at Texas Public Radio Headquarters, 321 W. Commerce St. The discussion starts at 7 p.m., but doors open an hour early for free headshots. A mixer will follow the panel.

Artists of all ages are welcome to bring their questions, according to TPR officials.

The free event is presented in partnership with the City of San Antonio Arts & Culture Department and funded by the James Lifshutz Foundation.

Free, 6 p.m. (doors) and 7 p.m. (discussion) Tuesday, July 9, TPR Headquarters , 321 W. Commerce St., TPR.org.

