San Antonio's The Twig Book Shop to hold series pairing books with wildlife encounters

The first event, held in partnership with conservation group Once in a Wild, will take place Tuesday.

By on Sat, Jul 20, 2024 at 7:37 am

click to enlarge The events at The Twig will feature animals from San Antonio nonprofit Once in a Wild's menagerie. - Courtesy Photo / Once in a Wild
Courtesy Photo / Once in a Wild
The events at The Twig will feature animals from San Antonio nonprofit Once in a Wild's menagerie.
The best stories are ones that come to life, especially in the form of swishing tails, flapping wings and twitching whiskers.

The Twig Book Shop at The Pearl is partnering with San Antonio-based animal conservation group Once in a Wild for a series of events pairing books and wildlife encounters.

The events will take place the fourth Tuesday of every month, including Tuesday, July 23. They'll draw from San Antonio nonprofit Once in a Wild’s menagerie of 100-plus animals including Eurasian Eagle Owls, Flemish Giant Rabbits, Panther Chameleons, Axolotls and African Hedgehogs along with other mammals, reptiles, birds and bugs.

Handlers will demonstrate how to properly engage with each animal, creating a safe and respectful environment.

Each month brings new stories and critters, ensuring a fresh experience for animal lovers of all ages.

Free, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, The Twig Book Shop, 306 Pearl Parkway, #106, (210) 826-6411, thetwig.com.

