San Antonio's Thousand Oaks Family YMCA finishes new pickleball courts

Pickleball, a combination of tennis, ping pong and racketball, is among the fastest growing sports in the nation.

By on Tue, Nov 29, 2022 at 9:23 am

click to enlarge Pickleball is among the fastest-growing sports in the nation. - UnSplash / Joan Azeka
UnSplash / Joan Azeka
Pickleball is among the fastest-growing sports in the nation.
Thousand Oaks Family YMCA on Monday celebrated the opening of new pickleball and tennis courts.

With the expansion, the Northside location now has 10 permanent pickleball courts and eight tennis courts, according to YMCA officials. New pickleball leagues are slated to begin later this year.

YMCA officials said they want the new pickleball courts and leagues to make the game — among the fastest-growing sports in the nation — more accessible to the general public. The activity is best described as a combination of tennis, ping pong and racketball

Other than its Thousand Oaks location, San Antonio's YMCA also offers pickle ball at its Potranco and Schertz locations, according to the organization's website.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Read More about Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New community center murals mark city's first collaboration with San Antonio Street Art Initiative

By Brandon Rodriguez

The mural Motivated Community by Adiana Garcia, Manola Ramirez and Maria Ramirez shows people engaged in sports.

San Antonio's Orlando Mendez-Valdez escaped a rough upbringing to play pro hoops in Mexico

By Tommy Escobar

Basketball has carried Mendez-Valdez, 36, far from his humble origins.

Plan to run in this year’s Rock 'n' Roll San Antonio Marathon events? Here’s what you need to know

By Nina Rangel

This year’s Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon will debut a new route.

Workers at San Antonio nonprofit SAY Sí demand the group's board cut ties with anti-union law firm

By Karly Williams

Attendees watch a demonstration at SAY Sí's recent Dia de los Muertitos event.

Also in Arts

New community center murals mark city's first collaboration with San Antonio Street Art Initiative

By Brandon Rodriguez

The mural Motivated Community by Adiana Garcia, Manola Ramirez and Maria Ramirez shows people engaged in sports.

Workers at San Antonio nonprofit SAY Sí demand the group's board cut ties with anti-union law firm

By Karly Williams

Attendees watch a demonstration at SAY Sí's recent Dia de los Muertitos event.

Santa Claus is visiting San Antonio. Here's where to find him.

By Michael Karlis

Papa Noel will be at Bass Pro Shops at the Rim for pictures Nov. 5 - Dec. 24.

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical! arrives in San Antonio on Nov. 29

By Karly Williams

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical! arrives in San Antonio on Nov. 29
More

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us