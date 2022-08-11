San Antonio's Tobin Center hosting family-friendly screening of Pixar's Ratatouille Friday

click to enlarge Disney+ The film has been the subject of numerous parodies since its release.

Cinema on Will's Plaza is back, this time showing 2007's iconic Pixar animated film(directed by Jan Pinkava and Brad Bird) on a 32-foot outdoor LED video wall.The original story of Remy, a rat with dreams of being a gourmet chef who teams up with an inexperienced restaurant worker at a top restaurant in Paris, has been the subject of numerous parodies since its release, including in a TikTok crowdsourced musical in late 2020.Those irreverent takes haven't lessened the humor of the Oscar-winning film, which remains a beloved fixture of the Pixar canon.Although we're curious how many children who have seen it over the years have excitedly asked their parents to try the titular dish, only to discover that it's an amalgam of tomato, squash and eggplant — none of which are kid favorites.