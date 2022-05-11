San Antonio's Tobin Center to host screening of The Secret Garden as part of free film series

click to enlarge STX Entertainment

Pull your picnic blankets and lawn chairs out of winter hibernation. The Tobin Center will screen(2020) at its Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza as part of its outdoor film series.Inspired by the classic 1911 novel of the same name by Frances Hodgson Burnett, the movie retells the heartwarming tale of headstrong orphan Mary Lennox's relocation to live with her uncle on the Yorkshire Moors — and the magical garden she discovers in the countryside.This film stitched together the fantastical garden of Mary's imagination by collecting footage of Britain's most-picturesque gardens. The resulting onscreen scenery immerses the viewer in the magic of the natural world.The film's unfortunate April 2020 release date meant that the pandemic prevented its viewing in theaters, but the Tobin's Cinema on Will's Plaza series will finally allow San Antonians to take it in on the big screen.Full concessions and a bar are available at the event.