San Antonio's Urban-15 presenting Summer Solstice dance on Thursday

Courtesy Photo / Urban-15
Light washes over a costumed dancer in one of Urban-15's Summer Solstice performances.
San Antonio arts group Urban-15 will present its 23rd annual Summer Solstice dance performance on Thursday, June 29, beneath the lighted squares of Christopher Janney’s public artwork Passing Light, a solar sculpture installed 20 years ago at the San Antonio International Airport.
The free performance begins at 2 p.m., the moment when the sun reaches its highest point in the skies of the Northern Hemisphere, according to a statement from Urban-15.
Created and performed by Urban-15 Artistic Director Catherine Cisneros, the solo dance, lit by the solar zenith, integrates movement evoking ceremonial solstice rituals of multiple ancient cultures including the Aztecs, Celts, Egyptians, Mayans and the Incas.
Free, 2 p.m., San Antonio International Airport Long Term Parking Lot, 9800 Airport Blvd., (210) 736-1500, [email protected].
