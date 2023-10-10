San Antonio's Wembanyama lives up to hype in first preseason game

In the first preseason game of his career, Wembanyama lived up to the hype, scoring 20 points and ripping down five rebounds in 19 minutes of play. Adding to the excitement, that stellar performance went down at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City — the same arena where Tim Duncan wrapped up his career seven years ago.
"I felt that fire inside me," Wembanyama told reporters after the game. "I was really, really excited."
Speculation that the 7-foot-3 French phenom might be overhyped was put to rest in the Spurs' 121-122 loss to Thunder. Wemby showed he can marshal the skills of a guard while fulfilling the roles needed of an NBA big man defensively and on the boards.
Highlights from Wembanyama's performance included two drunks, a dramatic block and a between-the-legs crossover maneuver against 2022 Rookie of the Year contender Chet Holmgren. And that was just in the first quarter.
The highlight already going viral came in the second quarter when Spur Devin Vassell — who last week signed a five-year, $146 million contract extension — made a drop pass to Wembanyama, who then made a bounce pass to Julian Champagnie. Teammate Charles Bassey recovered the ball after Champagnie was stripped in the paint and passed back to Wembanyama beyond the arc. Wemby then drove back to the basket to make an underhand layup.
It' 's hard to say after one preseason game — and one in which Jeremy Sochan stayed on the bench — what fans' expectations should be about the Spurs' playoff chances this go-round.
Wembanyama skill on display in #PhantomCam ✨ https://t.co/HxQMeqkj4j pic.twitter.com/kZlNKS7m4L— NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2023
However, one thing is sure: Wembanyama can shoot from beyond the arc, run the court on fast breaks, and, most importantly, play defense and protect the paint. That combination is rare in the modern NBA.
