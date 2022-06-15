San Antonio's Woodlawn Theatre debuts production of Disney's The Little Mermaid this week

click to enlarge Courtesy of The Woodlawn Theatre Kayla Gavigan (left) as Ariel and Nick Glavac as Eric.

The Woodlawn Theatre's production of Disney'swill make a splash this summer.The play follows the adventures of Ariel, a young mermaid princess who — yearning for a chance at life above water — trades her voice for a pair of human legs.With an enchanting storyline about the sacrifices we make for love, as well as an Academy Award-winning score, this aquatic fairytale is a favorite among generations of Disney fans.The Woodlawn's stage production is directed by Ivan Ortega and stars Kayla Gavigan and Nick Glavac as romantic leads Ariel and Eric.Tickets are on sale now through the theater's website and are also available at the Woodlawn box office. Groups of 10 or more adults will receive a 20% discount.A handful of special performances will take place during the three-week run, including an American Sign Language night on Friday, July 1.