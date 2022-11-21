San Antonio's Woodlawn Theatre stages adaptation of classic holiday film White Christmas

The theater's production will run from Nov. 25-Dec. 23.

By on Mon, Nov 21, 2022 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge This Woodlawn Theatre production celebrates the spirit of love and selflessness so fondly associated with the holiday season. - Courtesy Photo / Woodlawn Theatre
Courtesy Photo / Woodlawn Theatre
This Woodlawn Theatre production celebrates the spirit of love and selflessness so fondly associated with the holiday season.
In 1944, when World War II veterans Bob Wallace (John Berring) and Phil Davis (Ivan Ortega) decide to rekindle their old song-and-dance duo, they meet songbird sisters Betty (Laurel Neuhaus) and Judy Haynes (Kate Ragan Davis).

Yearning for a yuletide romance with the sisters, Bob and Phil join them in their Christmas show at a quaint Vermont lodge, which just so happens to be owned by their former commander, General Waverly (Michael Cooling). Tensions rise as Bob and Phil discover that Waverly is in financial ruin and at risk of being forced to close his inn. They resolve to do their best to help him get back on his feet.

Directed by Lizel Sandoval and featuring beloved musical numbers like "I Love a Piano," "I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm" and, of course, the timeless classic "White Christmas," this Woodlawn Theatre production celebrates the spirit of love and selflessness so fondly associated with the holiday season.

The show's nearly one-month run includes a handful of Community Appreciation Nights: Student Night on Nov. 26, ASL Night on Dec. 9, and Pride Night on Dec. 16.

$18-$32, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25-Dec. 23, Woodlawn Theatre, 1920 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 267-8388, woodlawntheatre.org.

