San Antonio's Woodlawn Theatre will relocate to the Wonderland of the Americas in 2023

After ten years of producing award-winning musicals and providing arts education programs in San Antonio's Deco District, the Woodlawn Theatre will be relocating to the Wonderland of the Americas in early 2023.The nonprofit performing arts organization will move into the space previously occupied by the Santikos Bijou Cinema Bistro, which closed its doors in April of this year. The Woodlawn's youth program will continue its classes and other operations in an adjoining space within the mall.In a press release, Woodlawn Theatre Executive/Artistic Director Chris Rodriguez expressed his enthusiasm about the relocation's potential to broaden programming and outreach. "Making this change after a successful ten-year run is exactly what we feel our organization needs to do to help grow our existing programming in the for the next few years," he said. "Change is never easy, but we are eager and excited about this challenge."The Woodlawn Theatre has also announced an upcoming name change to accompany the change in location, with more details to follow."For the last 77 years, the Woodlawn Theatre building has housed a variety of entertainment companies and we want to make sure the building will continue to have a rich history for our community," Rodriguez said. "With the new rebranding, be assured that we will continue to serve our community with the same mission of sustaining the arts in our city like we always have."