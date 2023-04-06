San Japan announces first round of guests for its 2023 anime convention

Voice actors from popular anime including My Hero Academia and Trigun will be in attendance.

By on Thu, Apr 6, 2023 at 9:49 am

click to enlarge San Japan will take place on Labor Day weekend. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
San Japan will take place on Labor Day weekend.
San Japan, the biggest anime and gaming convention in San Antonio, has announced the first guests for its 2023 event.

The majority of the guests so far are voice over artists: Ricco Fajardo, Molly Searcy, Jeff Nimoy, Leraldo Anzaldua, Jon Allen, Jessica Gee-George and Grant George. These actors are known for their roles in anime and video games such as My Hero Academia, Genshin Impact, Akame ga Kill!, Trigun, Blue Lock, High School Of The Dead, Digimon and Danganronpa, among dozens of others.

In addition, another announced guest is NipahDUBS, an Illinois-based cosplayer known for his cosplays of characters from Square Enix games.

San Japan will be held during Labor Day weekend, September 1-3, at the Henry B. González Convention Center. More guests will be announced prior to the con, including Japanese music and industry guests.

For a taste of what the experience will be like, Mini-Mini Con will take place at the Wonderland of the Americas (4522 Fredericksburg Road) on Saturday, April 29.  Like San Japan, there will be fan events, art, vendors, gaming, and more. No ticket is required and parking is free.

San Japan will also sponsor San Antonio's premiere offline Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Regional, Royal Smash tournament this weekend. Presented by Rosario Media and Events, the event is winter ball themed and guests are encouraged to dress up for the occasion. The tournament will be held on Saturday, April 8 at Shenanigans Gaming (5251 Timberhill Drive, Suite 104) and will also be streamed live on Twitch. More information about the tournament is available online.

