San Japan announces first round of guests for its 2023 anime convention

click to enlarge
Jaime Monzon
San Japan will take place on Labor Day weekend.
San Japan, the biggest anime and gaming convention in San Antonio, has announced the first guests
for its 2023 event.
The majority of the guests so far are voice over artists: Ricco Fajardo, Molly Searcy, Jeff Nimoy, Leraldo Anzaldua, Jon Allen, Jessica Gee-George and Grant George. These actors are known for their roles in anime and video games such as My Hero Academia
, Genshin Impact
, Akame ga Kill!
, Trigun
, Blue Lock
, High School Of The Dead
, Digimon
and Danganronpa
, among dozens of others.
In addition, another announced guest is NipahDUBS, an Illinois-based cosplayer known for his cosplays of characters from Square Enix games.
San Japan
will be held during Labor Day weekend, September 1-3, at the Henry B. González Convention Center. More guests will be announced prior to the con, including Japanese music and industry guests.
For a taste of what the experience will be like, Mini-Mini Con
will take place at the Wonderland of the Americas (4522 Fredericksburg Road
) on Saturday, April 29. Like San Japan, there will be fan events, art, vendors, gaming, and more. No ticket is required and parking is free.
San Japan will also sponsor San Antonio's premiere offline Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Regional, Royal Smash tournament this weekend. Presented by Rosario Media and Events, the event is winter ball themed and guests are encouraged to dress up for the occasion. The tournament will be held on Saturday, April 8 at Shenanigans Gaming (5251 Timberhill Drive, Suite 104
) and will also be streamed live on Twitch. More information about the tournament is available online
.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter