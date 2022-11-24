Santa Claus is visiting San Antonio. Here's where to find him.

Despite a busy schedule, Kris Kringle has found time to thaw out in the Alamo City before his trip around the globe.

By on Thu, Nov 24, 2022 at 8:19 am

click to enlarge Papa Noel will be at Bass Pro Shops at the Rim for pictures Nov. 5 - Dec. 24. - Instagram / Bass Pro Shops
Instagram / Bass Pro Shops
Papa Noel will be at Bass Pro Shops at the Rim for pictures Nov. 5 - Dec. 24.
With Christmas weeks away, children across Bexar County are already busy writing their wishlists.

Although Santa has a pretty busy schedule as he prepares to spread holiday cheer, the big guy found time to thaw out in San Antonio before taking his trip around the globe. Here are a few locations around the Alamo City where he'll be available to take pictures:

Bass Bro Shops
 Santa loves the great outdoors, which is why it's no surprise that he'll be hanging out at the Bass Pro Shops at the Rim during regular store hours Nov. 5-Dec. 24. The first photo is free.

SeaWorld San Antonio
 An advocate for marine-life conservation, Father Christmas enjoys an occasional visit to SeaWorld. As part of the theme park's Christmas celebration, Santa will be available to take photos Nov. 10-Jan. 2.

Natural Bridge Caverns
 A novice cave explorer, Kris Kringle likes popping into Natural Bridge Caverns. He'll be there as part of the attraction's Lights, Carols Santa & Smores holiday event and will be ready to take pictures Dec. 3-4, 10-11, and 16-23.

Shops at La Cantera
The elves are extra busy this year, so Santa will be dropping by San Antonio's La Cantera to do some shopping to supplement their work. He'll be available for photos at the retail complex Nov. 21-Dec. 24.

