VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost heads to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Friday

Jost got his start on SNL behind the scenes as a writer before ascending to a spot as co-anchor of the show's news roundup segment Weekend Update.

By on Wed, Jun 14, 2023 at 9:35 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Jost will perform at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Friday, June 16. - Shutterstock / Kathy Hutchins
Shutterstock / Kathy Hutchins
Jost will perform at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Friday, June 16.
Colin Jost, the second-best-known Saturday Night Live personality from Staten Island — after Pete Davidson, of course — is hitting San Antonio for a night of laughs and looks behind the SNL curtain.

At first glance, stand-up comedy might not seem to be entirely in Jost's wheelhouse. After all, following his graduation from Harvard, he got his start on SNL behind the scenes as a writer, then ascending to a spot as co-anchor of the show's classic news roundup segment Weekend Update alongside fellow writer Michael Che.

As Jost might tell you, though, he and stand-up have a long history together. In fact, in his 2020 memoir A Very Punchable Face, he writes about his many nights working on bits in New York bars and comedy clubs. "If you're funny onstage, it's undeniable," he says. "And when you're killing, there's nothing else in the world you'd rather be doing."

$39.50 and up, 8 p.m. Friday, June 16, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The XFL lost $60 million this year, but 'The Rock' says he's playing the long game

By Michael Karlis

XFL League owners Dany Garcia (left) and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (right) award the championship trophy to the Arlington Renegades at the Alamodome on May 13.

San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan most beloved NBA Finals MVP, study says

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio sports fans can only hope that French phenom Victor Wembanyama, who many expect the Spurs will draft on June 22, will bring as many championships and finals MVP trophies to the Alamo City as Old Man River Walk.

Four ways to celebrate Juneteenth in San Antonio this week

By Dean Zach

The Juneteenth Block Party and Fair will take place at Crockett Park on Saturday.

Once known for figural works, artist James Cobb's latest show has him creating mini-universes

By Brandon Rodriguez

All the works in this exhibition were the result of working slowly rather than feeling the pressure to show or sell, Cobb said.

Also in Arts

Once known for figural works, artist James Cobb's latest show has him creating mini-universes

By Brandon Rodriguez

All the works in this exhibition were the result of working slowly rather than feeling the pressure to show or sell, Cobb said.

San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan most beloved NBA Finals MVP, study says

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio sports fans can only hope that French phenom Victor Wembanyama, who many expect the Spurs will draft on June 22, will bring as many championships and finals MVP trophies to the Alamo City as Old Man River Walk.

The XFL lost $60 million this year, but 'The Rock' says he's playing the long game

By Michael Karlis

XFL League owners Dany Garcia (left) and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (right) award the championship trophy to the Arlington Renegades at the Alamodome on May 13.

San Antonio Spurs fan shop at La Cantera to close, move to a new location this fall

By Michael Karlis

While the Spurs search for a new retail locations, a street side pop-up shop will be making stops around San Antonio and Austin all summer long.
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us