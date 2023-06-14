Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost heads to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Friday

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Kathy Hutchins Jost will perform at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Friday, June 16.

Colin Jost, the second-best-knownpersonality from Staten Island — after Pete Davidson, of course — is hitting San Antonio for a night of laughs and looks behind thecurtain.At first glance, stand-up comedy might not seem to be entirely in Jost's wheelhouse. After all, following his graduation from Harvard, he got his start onbehind the scenes as a writer, then ascending to a spot as co-anchor of the show's classic news roundup segment Weekend Update alongside fellow writer Michael Che.As Jost might tell you, though, he and stand-up have a long history together. In fact, in his 2020 memoir, he writes about his many nights working on bits in New York bars and comedy clubs. "If you're funny onstage, it's undeniable," he says. "And when you're killing, there's nothing else in the world you'd rather be doing."