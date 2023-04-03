Saturday Nite Live's Colin Jost is coming to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre in June

Pre-sale tickets become available on Wednesday for the tour, which includes just 14 cities.

By on Mon, Apr 3, 2023 at 4:56 pm

click to enlarge Colin Jost has been a co-host of SNL's Weekend Update since 2014. - Instagram / Colin Jost
Instagram / Colin Jost
Colin Jost has been a co-host of SNL's Weekend Update since 2014.
Comedian Colin Jost, best known for his role on Saturday Nite Live's Weekend Update segments, is bringing the laughs to San Antonio on his latest standup tour.

Jost will perform at the Majestic Theatre on Friday, June 16. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. and are available using the code “COLINFAN.” General tickets go on sale Friday.

San Antonio is one of just 14 cities Jost will visit on the tour.

Along with fellow SNL comedian Michael Che, Jost has hosted Weekend Update since 2014. The pair's chemistry and occasional jabs — including when they write bad jokes for one another — have long been fan favorites.

Price unavailable, 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.

