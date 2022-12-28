Sean Brady vs. Michel Pereira added to the UFC Fight Night card in San Antonio

Top welterweights Sean Brady and Michael Pereira have been confirmed for a March 25th bout in San Antonio.

Sean Brady vs Michel Pereira booked for the upcoming UFC Fight Night card on March 25 in San Antonio, per sources. Story coming soon to @MMAFighting #UFC — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 27, 2022

Holly Holm vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Manel Kape vs. Alex Perez

Maycee Barber vs. Andrea Lee

Albert Duraev vs. Chidi Njokuani

Daniel da Silva vs. CJ Vergara