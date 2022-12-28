Sean Brady vs. Michel Pereira added to the UFC Fight Night card in San Antonio

Both fighters are going into the Alamo City bout with something to prove.

By on Wed, Dec 28, 2022 at 1:13 pm

click to enlarge Top welterweights Sean Brady and Michael Pereira have been confirmed for a March 25th bout in San Antonio. - Shutterstock / Cassiano Correia
Shutterstock / Cassiano Correia
Top welterweights Sean Brady and Michael Pereira have been confirmed for a March 25th bout in San Antonio.

Sean Brady and Michel Pereira will meet in the octagon Saturday, March 25 for the UFC Fight Night event in San Antonio.

The welterweight matchup is the latest addition to the five confirmed slugfests on the San Antonio card, announced earlier this month. While the UFC hasn't confirmed the bout, MMA journalist Damon Martin shared details on Twitter two days ago.

Confirmation also came from Pereira in a recent interview with a Brazilian media outlet PVT, and Brady also shared the news via Instagram.
Both fighters are going into the San Antonio card with something to prove. Brady, the current No. 8 welterweight, has only experienced one defeat in his professional career. That came at the hands of No. 4-ranked welterweight Belal Muhammad in a second-round TKO.

Meanwhile, Pereira is looking to crack the UFC’s Top 10 welterweight rankings, and he rolls into the bout with the confidence of finishing a five-fight winning streak.

Although a main event hasn't yet been announced for the stacked San Antonio card, the other fights include:
  • Holly Holm vs. Yana Kunitskaya
  • Manel Kape vs. Alex Perez
  • Maycee Barber vs. Andrea Lee
  • Albert Duraev vs. Chidi Njokuani
  • Daniel da Silva vs. CJ Vergara
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio officials urge Valero Alamo Bowl attendees to arrive early to avoid traffic mess

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio's Alamodome. If you're headed there Thursday, best leave early.

San Antonio Spurs sell 50,000 tickets for Jan. 13 return to Alamodome, nearing NBA record

By Sanford Nowlin

The Spurs will take on the Golden State Warriors when they return to the Alamodome next month.

San Antonians have one last chance to catch the Nutcracker this holiday season

By Caroline Wolff

The touring production features dancers from Ukraine and other countries.

San Antonio's 2023 New Year's Eve party will feature live music, dancing and fireworks

By Brandon Rodriguez

Multiple bands and DJs are scheduled to perform at this year's celebration.

Also in Arts

San Antonio's New Year's Eve party Celebrate SA brings fireworks and fun to downtown Saturday

By Karly Williams

News4's live TV coverage of the event starts at 10:30 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs will face off with Southwest Division rivals the Dallas Mavs this weekend

By M. Solis

The Spurs have a puncher’s chance in their New Year’s Eve showdown against their longtime foes, provided they can keep their starters healthy.

San Antonians have one last chance to catch the Nutcracker this holiday season

By Caroline Wolff

The touring production features dancers from Ukraine and other countries.

Monster Jam roaring back into San Antonio's Alamodome in January

By Nina Rangel

Grave Digger will return to the Alamodome Jan. 21-22, 2023.
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us