Sean Brady vs. Michel Pereira added to the UFC Fight Night card in San Antonio

The welterweight matchup is the latest addition to the five confirmed slugfests on the San Antonio card, announced earlier this month. While the UFC hasn't confirmed the bout, MMA journalist Damon Martin shared details on Twitter two days ago.
Confirmation also came from Pereira in a recent interview with a Brazilian media outlet PVT, and Brady also shared the news via Instagram.
Both fighters are going into the San Antonio card with something to prove. Brady, the current No. 8 welterweight, has only experienced one defeat in his professional career. That came at the hands of No. 4-ranked welterweight Belal Muhammad in a second-round TKO.
Sean Brady vs Michel Pereira booked for the upcoming UFC Fight Night card on March 25 in San Antonio, per sources. Story coming soon to @MMAFighting #UFC— Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 27, 2022
Meanwhile, Pereira is looking to crack the UFC’s Top 10 welterweight rankings, and he rolls into the bout with the confidence of finishing a five-fight winning streak.
Although a main event hasn't yet been announced for the stacked San Antonio card, the other fights include:
- Holly Holm vs. Yana Kunitskaya
- Manel Kape vs. Alex Perez
- Maycee Barber vs. Andrea Lee
- Albert Duraev vs. Chidi Njokuani
- Daniel da Silva vs. CJ Vergara
