SeaWorld San Antonio challenging thrill-seekers to ride its Steel Eel coaster 25 times in a day

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Mark Taylor Cunningham
The first 500 customers into SeaWorld San Antonio on July 25 also will receive complimentary cooling towels.
SeaWorld San Antonio has a challenge for roller-coaster enthusiasts.
In celebration of the 25th anniversary
of SeaWorld's Steel Eel roller coaster, the theme park is challenging thrill-seekers to ride the coaster 25 times during park operating hours on Thursday, July 25.
Folks who complete the challenge by riding the 15-story tall coaster, which hits speeds of 65 miles per hour, will receive a free T-shirt. The only requirement is that those who accept the challenge must be at least 48 inches tall.
Those not interested in riding the Steel Eel all day can still join the fun thanks to the park's celebration of SeaWorld's 60th anniversary. The first 250 guests into the park next Thursday will receive free cookies, and the park is also giving away 500 cooling towels while supplies last.
General admission tickets for SeaWorld San Antonio start at $50 and are available via the theme park's website
.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed