Shan Puppet Theater to perform at San Antonio Museum of Art on Sunday

click to enlarge Courtesy of San Antonio Museum of Art The Taiwan-based troupe brings to life anything from Hakka folklore to Shakespeare plays.

Founded in 2002 by performing artist Huang Wu-shan (黃武山), the Shan Puppet Theater has a mission of bringing Hakka language, music and culture to audiences via puppet theater.For the uninitiated, Hakka Chinese is one of the official languages of Taiwan and represents a language and culture shared by subsects of Chinese and Taiwanese people alike.The Shan Puppet Theater's performances are suitable for all ages, and songs are presented in Hakka Chinese with English subtitles.Over the years, the Taiwan-based troupe has used its vibrant, intricately carved and expertly controlled puppets to bring to life anything from Hakka folklore to Shakespeare plays.An interactive component following the performance invites the curious behind the curtain for a closer look at some of the theater's magic.