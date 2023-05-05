Síclovía comes to San Antonio's Midtown on Sunday in celebration of National Ride a Bike Day

click to enlarge
Jaime Monzon
The free, biannual event will be held in San Antonio's midtown area on Sunday.
Lace up your shoes, grab a helmet and don’t forget a reusable water bottle — San Antonio’s largest free community event returns on Sunday, this time taking over the streets of Midtown to celebrate National Ride a Bike Day.
YMCA of Greater San Antonio’s Síclovía has been inviting residents to come and play in the streets since 2011, closing roads to traffic and opening them up to pedestrians, bicyclists, skaters and their furry friends. It’s an effort to encourage San Antonians to go outside and engage in more physical activity, giving them a chance to exercise and explore in a car-free environment.
This spring's route will start at Crockett Park, go down North Main Avenue onto Lexington, through Madison Square Park and then trace a route to Maverick Park. Community organizations, local businesses and volunteers will all be working in tandem to provide free exercise classes, live music, bike repair tents, youth and senior activities, DJs and food trucks along the route.
Missing a bike? In celebration of Ride a Bike day, bicycle sharing company BCycle are offering a free month of rides
to those who download their app and use the promo code siclovia, on the weekend of the event only.
Free, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Crockett Park, 1300 N. Main Ave., and Maverick Park, 1000 Broadway, siclovia.org.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter