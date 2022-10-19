Sinful Drag Race queens will face the seven circles of hell at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Friday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre Inspired by the Italian poet Dante's 14th-century epic Divine Comedy, the show will lead the divas through the seven circles of Hell ahead of All Hallow's Eve.

Fresh from the latest seasons of the hit competition show, the stars' glitz and glamour will meet horror in the 11th Annual Night of the Living Drag touring show.Denver-based queen Yvie Oddly — who wonseason 11 and returned forseason seven — leads the cast as "the Boogieman," a character who has returned from the flames of Hell to hunt the souls of seven sinful queens, among them Aquaria the Sloth, Bosco the Lusting and Kim Chi the Glutton.Inspired by the Italian poet Dante's 14th-century epic, the show will lead the divas through the seven circles of Hell ahead of All Hallow's Eve."We are pulling out all the stops with this production," said Brandon Voss of Voss Events, the production company behind the show. "It will be an immersive experience with horrifying tableaus, state-of-the-art lighting and a spook-tacular sound system. We advise audiences to prepare themselves to be dragged into the deepest depths of the Boogieman's Hell."