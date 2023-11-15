Six holiday markets offering locally made gifts in San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Museum of Art The San Antonio Museum of Art's Holiday Museum Market returns on Dec. 9.

In a city as culturally and artistically rich as San Antonio, the approach of the holiday season also means the return of festive holiday art markets, where local vendors hawk their wares and shoppers can peruse gifts unavailable at big box retailers. Consider skipping the long Black Friday lines, and hit one — or a few — of these local markets so you can present those you care about with something thoughtful and one-of-a-kind.

Zonarte: El Mercado de Aztlan

Shop for Texan artist- and artisan-made gifts, original prints, paintings, sculptures, furniture, jewelry, textiles and "artesania" at the 27th annual ZonArte Holiday Market hosted by Centro Cultural Aztlan. The community based-organization hosts a variety of events and annual programming aimed at preserving, developing and promoting Chicano and Latino art and culture. Free, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19, Centro Cultural Aztlan, 1800 Fredericksburg Road, #103, (210) 432-1896, centroaztlan.org.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Esperanza Center The Mercado De Paz will feature a variety of both local and international artisans.

Mercado De Paz

The Esperanza Peace and Justice Center's International Peace Market is back for its 34th year, offering an alternative weekend shopping experience. Browsers can enjoy local food and live music as they browse and chat with nearly 70 local and international artisans selling their handmade wares including embroidery, jewelry, pottery and more. Free, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, Esperanza Peace and Justice Center, 922 San Pedro Ave., (210) 228-0201, esperanzacenter.org.

Holiday Art Market

Meet a reindeer, get a photo with Santa and buy a handmade gift for a loved one all in one day at the Tobin Center's annual holiday art market. Free, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Holiday Night Market

For the four Wednesday nights leading up to Christmas this year, nocturnal shoppers can visit the Pearl for festive music and holiday offerings from local vendors, including Son of a Sailor, Transylvania Treats, Byla Woodworks, Texas Cookie Shop and Jonathan Shepherd Art. Free, 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, Dec. 6, 13 and 20, Pearl, 303 Pearl Parkway, atpearl.com.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Pearl Pearl's Holiday Night Markets will be held on Wednesdays from Nov. 29-Dec. 20.

Holiday River Walk Artisan Show

Guests can take a stroll along the River Walk and browse goods including pottery, textiles, jewelry, woodwork, paintings, beadwork and more from over 40 vendors at this year's Holiday River Walk Artisan Show. Free, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, San Antonio River Walk, 602 E. Commerce St., thesanantonioriverwalk.com.

Holiday Museum Market

The San Antonio Museum of Art's Holiday Museum Market features potential gifts from more than 40 local artists and makers, including Get Stoked Handmade, Katrina O'Day Designs, Mija Folk Art and Texas Potter. Attendees can also experience family friendly hands-on experiences including art-making along with food and drinks plus live music from Jorge and Nicole and The Dirty River Jazz Band. Free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, San Antonio Museum of Art, 200 W. Jones Ave., (210) 978-8100, samuseum.org.

