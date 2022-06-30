Six of 007 film series closes out with movies from the most recent James Bond actors

click to enlarge
Skyfall is the third of five movies in which Daniel Craig portrayed Bond.
Slab Cinema's Six of 007 outdoor movie series of James Bond flicks is extending the iconic British agent's exploits into July.
Next up: 1995's GoldenEye
(July 2) and 2012's Skyfall
(July 9).
GoldenEye
marked the first time Pierce Brosnan played Bond in the franchise. Brosnan was the fifth actor to portray the super spy since 1962 and made four movies during his run. Directed by Martin Campbell (Edge of Darkness
), the film follows Bond on a mission to stop a Russian crime syndicate from using a space-based weapons program. Sean Bean (Games of Thrones
) plays Alec Trevelyan, the film's primary villain, a spy once known as Agent 006 who faked his death and betrays his agency.
GoldenEye
also was the first Bond film to feature an actress, Judi Dench, in the role of M, the head of MI6.
Skyfall
is the third of five movies in which Daniel Craig, who followed Brosnan, portrayed Bond. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes (American Beauty
), the feature follows Bond on the heels of an ex-MI6 operative-turned-cyberterrorist named Raoul Silva, played by Academy Award-winning actor Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men
).
The screenings are family-friendly events, so, sorry, no shaken martinis will be served.
Free, 8 p.m. Saturday Jul. 2 and 9, Hemisfair, 434 S. Alamo St., (210) 709-4750, hemisfair.org.
