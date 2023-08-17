Slab Cinema and The Dog Guide to host dog-friendly screening of Homeward Bound on Saturday

click to enlarge Disney+ The movie follows a trio of talking pets who think they were left behind by their owners and set off into the mountain wilderness looking for home.

This summer's Fido Film Fest — a series of dog-themed movie screenings presented by The Dog Guide San Antonio and Slab Cinema at Legacy Park — comes to a close with the heartwarming 1993 action-comedyThe movie follows a trio of talking pets who think they were left behind by their owners and set off into the mountain wilderness looking for home. Fun-loving bulldog Chance, humorous cat Sassy and wise retriever Shadow face hair-raising encounters with wildlife and the perils of nature. Expect a final reunion that's sure to draw some tears.A dog-friendly screening in more ways than one, visitors are encouraged to bring their canine pals and dog toys will be available at the park.