Slab Cinema and The Dog Guide to host dog-friendly screening of Homeward Bound on Saturday

Dog toys will be available for canine pals to enjoy during the showing at Legacy Park.

By on Thu, Aug 17, 2023 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge The movie follows a trio of talking pets who think they were left behind by their owners and set off into the mountain wilderness looking for home. - Disney+
Disney+
The movie follows a trio of talking pets who think they were left behind by their owners and set off into the mountain wilderness looking for home.
This summer's Fido Film Fest — a series of dog-themed movie screenings presented by The Dog Guide San Antonio and Slab Cinema at Legacy Park — comes to a close with the heartwarming 1993 action-comedy Homeward Bound.

The movie follows a trio of talking pets who think they were left behind by their owners and set off into the mountain wilderness looking for home. Fun-loving bulldog Chance, humorous cat Sassy and wise retriever Shadow face hair-raising encounters with wildlife and the perils of nature. Expect a final reunion that's sure to draw some tears.

A dog-friendly screening in more ways than one, visitors are encouraged to bring their canine pals and dog toys will be available at the park.

Free, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, Legacy Park, 103 W. Houston St., (210) 212-9373, slabcinema.com.

