Slab Cinema Arthouse screening cult classic black comedy Harold and Maude Saturday

Harold and Maude continues to resonate with audiences because it celebrates a good kind of weird.
The unconventional love story at the heart of macabre rom-com Harold and Maude
(1971) has made it a longtime cult favorite.
Young, wealthy and death-obsessed Harold (Bud Cort) meets eccentric, fun-loving 79-year-old Maude (Ruth Gordon) by chance at a funeral, and their blossoming relationship allows both to experience fresh perspectives.
Director Hal Ashby, working from a script by Colin Higgins, fashioned a dark comedy that's tender, engaging and often laugh-out-loud funny.
With an iconic soundtrack by the legendary Cat Stevens and an enduring message about connecting with those different from us, Harold and Maude
$10, 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, Arthouse at Blue Star, 134 Blue Star, (210) 212-9373, slabcinemaarthouse.com.
