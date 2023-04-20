Slab Cinema Arthouse screening cult classic black comedy Harold and Maude Saturday

click to enlarge Paramount Home Entertainment Harold and Maude continues to resonate with audiences because it celebrates a good kind of weird.

The unconventional love story at the heart of macabre rom-com(1971) has made it a longtime cult favorite.Young, wealthy and death-obsessed Harold (Bud Cort) meets eccentric, fun-loving 79-year-old Maude (Ruth Gordon) by chance at a funeral, and their blossoming relationship allows both to experience fresh perspectives.Director Hal Ashby, working from a script by Colin Higgins, fashioned a dark comedy that's tender, engaging and often laugh-out-loud funny.With an iconic soundtrack by the legendary Cat Stevens and an enduring message about connecting with those different from us,continues to resonate with audiences because it celebrates a good kind of weird.