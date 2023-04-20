Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Slab Cinema Arthouse screening cult classic black comedy Harold and Maude Saturday

Director Hal Ashby, working from a script by Colin Higgins, fashioned a dark comedy that's tender, engaging and often laugh-out-loud funny.

By on Thu, Apr 20, 2023 at 11:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Harold and Maude continues to resonate with audiences because it celebrates a good kind of weird. - Paramount Home Entertainment
Paramount Home Entertainment
Harold and Maude continues to resonate with audiences because it celebrates a good kind of weird.
The unconventional love story at the heart of macabre rom-com Harold and Maude (1971) has made it a longtime cult favorite.

Young, wealthy and death-obsessed Harold (Bud Cort) meets eccentric, fun-loving 79-year-old Maude (Ruth Gordon) by chance at a funeral, and their blossoming relationship allows both to experience fresh perspectives.

Director Hal Ashby, working from a script by Colin Higgins, fashioned a dark comedy that's tender, engaging and often laugh-out-loud funny.

With an iconic soundtrack by the legendary Cat Stevens and an enduring message about connecting with those different from us, Harold and Maude continues to resonate with audiences because it celebrates a good kind of weird.

$10, 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, Arthouse at Blue Star, 134 Blue Star, (210) 212-9373, slabcinemaarthouse.com.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Fiesta San Antonio is back for 2023 — here are some highlights

By Christianna Davies

NIOSA festivities sprawl across 14 distinct areas, including Chinatown, Frontier Town, Mission Trails and the French Quarter.

Fiesta Cornyation's Court of Chaotic Wisdom promises to bring down the house at the Empire

By Dalia Gulca

Not just a bawdy spectacle, the annual event has raised more than $3 million for nonprofits since its inception.

Roman bust found at Goodwill to be repatriated from San Antonio to Germany next month

By Dalia Gulca

Roman bust found at Goodwill to be repatriated from San Antonio to Germany next month

San Antonio Brahmas' playoff chances hang in the balance for team's final home game

By Michael Karlis

The Arlington Renegades would also have to lose to the Houston Roughnecks for the Brahmas to make the playoffs.

Also in Arts

San Antonio's Pearl complex unveils 2023 Fiesta mural by artist Martha-Martinez Flores

By Nina Rangel

The Pearl's Fiesta 2023 mural was created by Martha-Martinez Flores.

Roman bust found at Goodwill to be repatriated from San Antonio to Germany next month

By Dalia Gulca

Roman bust found at Goodwill to be repatriated from San Antonio to Germany next month

Bexar County Commissioners clear San Antonio Spurs to play Austin games during next two years

By Sanford Nowlin

The Spurs got county approval to play a few more games away from the AT&T Center over the next two years.

San Antonio officials urge XFL fans to prepare for traffic, parking issues ahead of Saturday's football game

By Sanford Nowlin

The XFL's San Antonio Brahmas are playing Saturday at the Alamodome.
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us